An Airline Highway site is getting a commercial warehouse makeover

A former self-storage facility on Airline Highway is coming down to make way for something new: rentable commercial warehouse space.

Daisy Hill Airline LLC, represented by Stephanie LeBlanc, bought the 4-acre site from Delaware-registered Life Storage LP for $800,000, according to a deal filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Gwyn McNeal handled the sale for the seller.

Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office list Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate as the registered agent and sole manager of Daisy Airline LLC.

Hebert, who also listed the property, says his clients at Brookwood Properties plan to tear down the 12 existing buildings, raise the site to a flood-safe elevation—without impacting neighboring properties—and build new commercial warehouse space in its place.

The property has flooded twice in the past 10 years, most recently during a flash flood in 2022, according to its Crexi listing. Extra Space Storage, which previously owned the site, chose not to rebuild.

“It’s going to be commercial warehousing for rent, but it’s going to have a nice storefront on it because it fronts Airline Highway,” Hebert says. “It has great access with the service road and access to the light, so it should be convenient for that location.”

A portion of the site will also be set aside for a detention pond. Demolition equipment is already on site, ready to get started.