This former Baton Rouge bank just sold for $1.67 million

The former Crestmark Bank building on Highlandia Drive has sold for $1.67 million, according to sales documents filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

William Novak purchased the 7,200-square-foot site through Novak LA Properties LLC from BCMVM LLC, represented by Michelle Lott.

BCMVM LLC purchased the property from Comcap LLC for $1.575 million in 2020.

Chris Flood and Bill Sanders with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, along with Scot Guidry with Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate, helped broker Wednesday’s deal.

Crestmark Bank left the space over a year ago. Pathward acquired Crestmark Bank, MetaBank’s commercial finance division, in 2018. MetaBank rebranded as Pathward, N.A. in 2022. The acquisition resulted in the company’s exit from the Baton Rouge market.

Daily Report could not confirm Novak’s plans for the building by this afternoon’s deadline.