This Fed president calls for cautious interest rate reductions

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack says policymakers are “at or near” the point where the central bank should slow the pace of interest-rate reductions, citing strong economic growth and elevated inflation, Bloomberg reports.

She expects one more rate cut between now and the end of January but emphasized future decisions will be based on incoming data.

Additionally, she says rates may be close to a neutral level — where they are neither slowing nor stimulating the economy — adding that they should remain “modestly restrictive” for some time.

She emphasized that moving cautiously allows for adjustments to maintain the appropriate policy stance given the economy’s strength. Recent months have shown stronger-than-expected inflation, growth, and labor market performance, prompting Hammack to revise her forecast from September and support a slower pace of cuts. The Fed will decide on further rate reductions at its Dec. 17-18 meeting, having already cut rates by 0.75% since September.

