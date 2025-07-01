This employment scam is on the rise in the Capital Region

Have you recently received a text from Amazon, Target or Indeed offering you a job that seems too good to be true? You’re not alone.

Carmen Million, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana, tells Daily Report that the BBB is seeing a significant uptick in employment scam reports both in the Capital Region and elsewhere. Such scams typically offer victims high-paying remote jobs that require minimal work.

“There has been a substantial increase just in the past couple of months,” Million says, adding that the spike is visible to anyone who scrolls through the BBB’s online Scam Tracker portal.

But why now? While there’s no single reason for the uptick, Million says college graduation season may be a factor, as recent grads are more likely to jump at job offers without verifying their legitimacy. Economic uncertainty also plays a role, as do post-pandemic work habits—new grads and mid-career professionals alike can be tempted by the promise of an at-home gig with flexible hours and four-figure weekly pay.

The playbook is consistent. Victims receive a text or social media message calling them a “perfect fit” for a remote role with a trusted corporate brand. A link follows, leading either to a phony application site or a chat on WhatsApp or Telegram. Victims are then asked to provide their financial information, wire money or purchase and send gift cards.

While one might think such scams are easy to spot, plenty are fooled. And most of the people who fall for the ruse are those who are most desperate for work and can least afford to lose the money.

“I’ve read reports of people losing as much as $5,000,” Million says.

For job seekers, Million recommends confirming openings on an employer’s official site, insisting on at least one in-person or video interview and steering clear of recruiters who rush the hiring process along.

A more general rule of thumb? “If the offer sounds too good to be true, it generally is,” Million says.