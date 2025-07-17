This Donaldsonville shopping center has new ownership

A retail center on La. 3089 near the Walmart in Donaldsonville has changed hands.

Daniel Jong-Mun Park and his wife, Mi Suk Kim Park, bought the Eagle Plaza Shopping Center property from Donaldsonville Associates 2018 LLC for $3.1 million, according to an agreement filed Wednesday with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Bill Jeansonne of Saurage Rotenberg brokered the deal for the buyer and seller.

Donaldsonville Associates bought the shopping center property for $3.1 million in 2019.

The 29,000-square-foot center is 100% occupied, according to the property listing.

The majority of square footage is leased by national brand tenants with corporate-backed leases, including Enterprise Car Rental, H&R Block, Hibbett Sports, T-Mobile, Dollar Tree and AT&T.

Jeansonne says the planned $5 billion Hyundai steel mill plant in Donaldsonville and other projects in the area made the investment attractive to the buyers.