This Denham Springs eatery is going out of business 

The co-branded franchises Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery has closed its doors in Denham Springs.

The family-operated Asian fusion franchise and liquid nitrogen creamery franchise were owned by Ken and Natalie Davis. The couple announced plans to close the shop on Sac Au Lait Lane in a social media post mid-September and shut down at the end of the month.

“As we prepare to close our doors for the final time, our hearts are filled with a mix of emotions,” the Davises say in a Facebook post. “We hope to see you again in the future, wherever our paths may lead.”

Their reason for closing the Denham Springs businesses were not stated. Since closing, the owners have been selling kitchen equipment and supplies on Facebook with urgent pick-up requests and sales for items bought in bulk.

The Davis family, based in Walker, opened the co-branded eatery in December 2021.

“In 2020, we traveled to Tennessee for a family vacation and stumbled across Buzzed Bull Creamery,” a Roll On In Instagram post says. “We fell in love with the concept and knew right away we wanted to bring it to our hometown. Upon inquiring about Buzzed Bull Creamery, we also discovered Roll On In and loved the concept there as well, so we decided to move forward with a co-brand.”

Daily Report reached out to the owners for comment but had not received a response by deadline.