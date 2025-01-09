This Dallas franchise is opening its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge 

Dallas franchise 1to1 Plans, which offers high-tech walkable floor plans, is opening its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge.

Local franchise owners Chandler Accardo and Hunter Dexheimer are opening 1to1 Plans Louisiana at 13845 West Amber Avenue near ITI Technical College on Thursday.

Accardo, owner of real estate group Monarc Group, and Dexheimer, owner of DexBuilt Renovations & Remodels and Dexheim Real Estate Leasing, first discovered the franchise on social media in 2023. With backgrounds in real estate and contracting, the friends-turned-business partners thought bringing the concept to Baton Rouge was a no-brainer, Dexheimer says.

The location will offer virtual walk-throughs for homeowners, real estate developers, design professionals and residential builders to visualize floor plans on a walkable 30-by-30-foot LED computer screen.

Customers can give 1to1 Plans their floor plans and see them displayed from the floor up to get an accurate idea of a residential or commercial building’s layout before beginning construction. The business carries in-studio furniture on wheels such as sofas, walls, bathtubs and tables for customers to experiment with how it functions as a living space. It will also have a wall projector screen to determine the ideal height for TV mounting, light fixtures and window placement.

After each session, clients receive a recording of the studio visit along with notes about floor plan alterations. Dexheimer says this process saves homeowners money by identifying errors before construction begins, avoiding change order costs.

Accardo and Dexheimer plan to serve markets in Louisiana and surrounding states.