This Coursey Boulevard office building just sold for $2.9M

The 40,000-square foot office building that most recently housed engineering consulting firm S&B Engineers and Constructors changed hands recently.

S&B sold the property through Northden Holdings LTD to 12301 Coursey LLC for $2.9 million, according to sales documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Charlie Colvin with Momentum Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal for the seller and Jessie Babcock with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.

Colvin tells Daily Report that S&B owned the office building on Coursey Boulevard near Lake Sherwood Avenue East and another property on Lakeland Park Boulevard and decided to consolidate its operations into the Lakeland Park location.

The firm was the building’s only tenant, so Babcock says the buyer is looking for tenants to lease out the space.

Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office list Michael Divincenti as the manager of 12301 Coursey LLC.