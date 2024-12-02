A Baton Rouge company relocated to expand its operations

Consulting company TJC Group recently relocated its expanded operations to larger office space along Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The newly constructed building near Oliphant Road is the company’s new headquarters.

“This new and larger space will allow us to continue our growth and better serve our clients and their stakeholders,” TJC founder and President Tim Johnson said in a prepared statement.

TJC moved from its 2,700-square-foot Bluebonnet Boulevard headquarters to the newly leased space, which provides 4,835 square feet to accommodate its growth.

Fabian Edwards of Elifin Realty brokered the lease deal for TJC Group and Travis Thornton of Century 21 represented the landlord.

The consulting firm provides strategic communications, public affairs, community engagement, governmental affairs, regulatory affairs, and association management services to more than 100 industrial clients in 17 states.

The TJC Group creates, manages, and facilitates industry- and law enforcement-based community advisory panels. Its client base includes local governments, community colleges, ports and nonprofit organizations.