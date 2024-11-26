This company just bought land between Jefferson and Airline for its headquarters

The owner and president of Servpro of East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish recently purchased a 3-acre lot in the Kodiak Business Park along Baringer Foreman Road to be the site of the company’s local headquarters.

Darren Burychka bought the property through Burychka Properties LLC from Kodiak Business Park LLC for $1.9 million, according to a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Developer Corbin Ladner represented the business park in the agreement.

Servpro is one of the park’s initial tenants. The park has room to accommodate seven business tenants.

Kodiak Business Park LLC bought nearly 13 acres on Baringer Foreman for the business park between Airline and Jefferson highways last year for $1.27 million.

Servpro of East Baton Rouge was established in 1991, and a facility on Cloverland Avenue near Airline Highway has served as the company’s local headquarters.