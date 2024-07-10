This company just bought industrial property in Geismar

A Delaware-registered company purchased property in the Gateway Industrial Park in Geismar, according to a deal filed Tuesday with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

ES Gela Owner LLC, represented by Michael Reiter, purchased a vacant tract of land on Terminal Court off Highway 30 from EquipmentShare.com Inc., represented by CEO Jabbock Schlacks, for $1.8 million.

EquipmentShare.com Inc., also a Delaware-based company, acquired the property in 2023. Secretary of State online records show United Agent Group Inc. in Mandeville as the registered agent for ES Gela Owner LLC. Online records list Blue Owl NLT Operating Partnership LP in Chicago as the company’s officer.