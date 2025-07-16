This College Drive shopping center just sold for $2.8M

The College Creek Shopping Center, which sits near the intersection of College Drive and Perkins Road, has been sold.

Florida company HZN Properties, represented by Zaki Kadur, acquired the property from Sudhir Vemuri for $2.8 million, according to an agreement filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Vemuri purchased the property under Vemuri LLC in 2019 for $1.65 million.

The 11,700-square-foot shopping center is on a 1.3-acre lot and includes national, long-term tenants FedEx Office and Leslie’s Pool Supplies. It also is home to local tenants Precious Nails and the R&B Cocktail Lounge.