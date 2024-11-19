This coffee chain location just sold for $2.5M

The land on which the Essen Lane 7Brew sits recently changed hands after a New York-based real estate investment trust bought the property across from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Getty Realty Corp. paid HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC $2.5 million. Brian Dickman represented Delaware-registered Getty Leasing Inc., according to sales documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Howard Ray Hix Jr. represented 7Brew.

The drive-thru coffee chain that originated in Rogers, Arkansas, purchased the site in 2022 from 5131 Essen Lane LLC for $1.1 million to establish the franchise’s first Louisiana location.

Getty Realty specializes in acquiring, financing and developing convenience, automotive and other single-tenant retail real estate. As of the end of September, the company’s portfolio included 1,108 properties in 42 states across the U.S.