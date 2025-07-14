This cardiologist has opened a second location

Several months after buying an office building on North Harrell’s Ferry Road to expand her cardiovascular practice, Dr. Cordel Parris says the business’s second location is now open part-time, with plans to build up to a full-time schedule.

Parris Cardiovascular Center purchased the vacant two-story, 22,000-square-foot office building for $1.25 million in October.

Parris, who founded the practice two decades ago, says the North Harrell’s Ferry Road location was chosen because of its accessibility for patients. The center’s primary office is on Wabash Boulevard off Florida Boulevard.

Renovations on the building were completed earlier this year and the new location opened in April.

“We have new patients there,” she says. “We’re running about four or five patients half a day right now. We’re going to build slowly. What I did with the other office 15 years ago was run about two to three days, half a day and then go one full day, then two and scale up.”

The office building also serves as a second location for another business Parris owns, Twilight Center Clinic and Spa, which has its other site on Florida Boulevard.

She currently has five tenants in the building, with space for five more. An open house is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.