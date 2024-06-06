This bill removes personal liability for failing to provide public records

A bill awaiting Gov. Jeff Landry’s signature targets who is liable for not responding to public records requests, the Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 768, sponsored by Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur, repeals a statute within the public records law that makes the records custodian of a government agency personally liable for unreasonably withholding records or failing to respond to a public records request.

The custodian can be forced to pay a fine of $100 per day and attorney fees of the person who was denied access to the records.

Farnum’s bill repeals that provision, stating that “no person shall be liable for any penalty … attorney fees and other costs of litigation assessed for failure to comply” with the law. Instead, the government body shall be responsible for such penalties.

