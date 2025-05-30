This bill looks to expand use of campaign funds in Louisiana

Gov. Jeff Landry is backing legislation that would significantly expand how Louisiana politicians can spend campaign funds, including on personal expenses like home mortgages, gym memberships and country club dues, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 693, sponsored by Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, overhauls state campaign finance laws to allow dozens of expenditures previously banned by the state ethics board. Candidates could pay themselves market-rate rents for storing signs at home, fund family travel to political events, and even cover ethics violation fines with campaign money.

The bill, written largely by attorneys representing Landry in ethics cases, passed the House 77-16 and awaits Senate approval.

Critics, including the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, warn it opens the door to corruption and undermines public trust. It also formally allows political funds to cover lavish events like Washington Mardi Gras. Wright’s bill would also legalize state-level leadership PACs, mirroring federal PACs often used for personal luxuries.

Opponents say the changes serve politicians’ convenience, not the public interest. The ethics board’s authority could be further eroded by two other pending bills.

