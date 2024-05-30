This Baton Rouge lawyer was suspended for claiming to be god-king

Baton Rouge attorney Edward Moses Jr. faces disciplinary action from the Louisiana Supreme Court after he was accused of filing multiple frivolous lawsuits that the Supreme Court justices called “bizarre,” WVLA-TV reports.

Moses will be suspended from practicing law in the state of Louisiana for one year and will not be eligible for reinstatement until he submits a comprehensive mental health evaluation, according to the Louisiana Supreme Court’s filed motion to initiate reciprocal discipline.

In March, the Louisiana Supreme Court ordered the Office of Disciplinary Counsel and Moses to prove the discipline was unwarranted. Wednesday’s filing says Moses responded that, although he is an attorney, he did not appear in the proceedings in his “individual capacity, but rather solely in the capacity of the Christian Emperor d’Orleans Trust protector of the Atakapa Indian ‘Tribe of Moses’ Express Spendthrift Trust.”

Moses has made a number of unusual claims over the last few years, and has reportedly referred to himself as a deity and a monarch in at least three separate cases. In Moses vs. Edwards, Moses argued that John Bel Edwards and Donald Trump―then the governor and president―had no right to occupy their offices and sought to assume them himself.

