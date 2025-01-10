This Baton Rouge contractor is expanding in Ascension Parish 

Global contractor MMR Group is building a new office in Ascension Parish and adding to its main campus on Airline Highway.

The 20,000-square-foot office will be located further down Airline Highway at 17807 Airline Highway. Its construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. MMR Group is also adding a two-story office building to its main campus, which will be complete and ready for employees to move in by the second quarter of this year.

MMR Group Marketing Director Erinn Bocock says the company has been notably growing since 2021, necessitating the additional office space for its expanding team. The company plans to relocate its human resources department and the administrative office for its subsidiary company Fabricated Pipe Inc. to the new Ascension Parish location.

MMR Group plans to continue growing its local footprint by expanding its Baton Rouge headquarters and hiring a local workforce, Bocock says.

“With the increased projects from existing and new market endeavors, MMR must continue to grow and attract talent to meet the labor demands,” MMR President and CEO James B. “Pepper” Rutland tells Daily Report. “With this, we must also increase our capacity to house those employees at our headquarters or across our 30 district offices.”

Rutland says the company’s strides in offering services for data centers, semiconductors, liquified natural gas and steel markets have contributed to the company’s growth.

Since first opening its single office in 1991, MMR Group has become the largest privately-owned electrical and instrumentation contractor in the country, with more than 9,500 employees and 30 district offices.