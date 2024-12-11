This Baton Rouge catering company recently opened its first brick-and-mortar

Odom’s Kitchen has opened its first lunch spot and event venue.

Co-owners D’Andra and Brandon Odom opened the location on Delcourt Avenue, off Airline Highway near Hammond Aire Plaza, in November, taking over the space formerly occupied by Rouge La La Catering. The catering company plans to begin offering lunch service Tuesday through Friday starting Jan. 19. In the new space, Odom’s Kitchen primarily offers on-site and off-site catering, private party venue rentals, pop-up dinner parties and special events.

The event space accommodates up to 100 people. D’Andra Odom says the company provides full-service catering, in-house event decor and partners with mobile bartenders for special events while working to obtain its alcohol permit.

Before leasing this space, Odom’s Kitchen provided food services at Tops Ultra Lounge and was also contracted to serve lunch at Capital Park Bar & Grill. Brandon Odom founded Odom’s Kitchen in 2014 after being laid off as executive sous chef at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel during the pandemic.

D’Andra Odom says she is excited for customers to get the full Odom’s Kitchen experience in a family-friendly environment not attached to a bar or club.

“To have my dad walk through these doors to see his Black children own a space that he used to not be welcome in means a lot to me,” she says. “It’s our way to thank those who came before us for their sacrifices. We’re creating a legacy for our children and the ones to come.”