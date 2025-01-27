This AI advancement in China sent stocks plummeting on Monday

U.S. stocks dropped sharply Monday morning after a surprise advancement from a Chinese artificial intelligence company, DeepSeek, which experts say threaten the aura of invincibility surrounding America’s technology industry, CNN reports.

DeepSeek, a one-year-old startup, revealed last week a ChatGPT-like AI model called R1, which has all the familiar abilities, operating at a fraction of the cost of OpenAI’s, Google’s or Meta’s popular AI models. The company says it spent just $5.6 million on computing power for the base model, compared with the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars U.S. companies spend on their AI technologies.

The revelation sent shockwaves through markets, in particular the tech sector, on Monday.

Meta last week said it would spend upward of $65 billion this year on AI development, while Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, last year said the AI industry would need trillions of dollars in investment to support the development of in-demand chips needed to power the electricity-hungry data centers that run the sector’s complex models.

