Why you should think twice before buying a budget smartphone on Amazon

That low-price smartphone on Amazon might seem like a good deal, but CNBC reports that buying one might put you at risk of a security breach.

Florida-based Blu Products has reportedly had its budget smartphones yanked from Amazon’s online store shelves after Amazon discovered a “potential security issue.” This is the second time Blu has been in the spotlight for selling smartphones that reportedly send data back to servers in China. It was first under fire last November after software was discovered collecting contacts and text messages, though Blu says it wasn’t aware it was happening.

Blu released a public statement this week denying that there is any spyware, malware or “secret software” on any of its smartphones.

