These two industrial buildings just sold for $1.8M

Ownership of two industrial buildings in the Ascension Industrial Park changed hands recently.

Property management company Charles Robert Carter Properties Inc. purchased the buildings in two transactions for $1.8 million, according to two deals filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

In one transaction, Charles Robert Carter Properties Inc. bought the building on Industrial Drive that houses Bayou Supply and Safety from Brou Investments LLC for $1.2 million. Tom McGee with Lee & Associates brokered the deal for the seller, and Evan Scroggs with Lee & Associates represented the buyer. In the second transaction, the property management company bought the 5,000-square-foot building, formerly American Specialty Gases Inc., adjacent to Bayou Supply and Safety from Brittle Investments LLC for $600,000.

McGee says Bayou Supply and Safety will continue to operate in the building and the buyer plans to lease out the other property.