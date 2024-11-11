These two Bluebonnet retail properties just sold for a combined $5.2M 

A Chicago-based real estate brokerage and property investment company has purchased two retail strip properties in the Bluebonnet Parc Shopping Center near the Mall of Louisiana, expanding its portfolio into Louisiana.

Mon Ami Real Estate purchased the properties at 5915 and 5921 Bluebonnet Boulevard through MA Bluebonnet LLC from Kentucky-based BBP Partners LLC for $5.2 million, according to sales documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.

Pradipkumar Patel represented BBP Partners and Mon Ami Real Estate founder Anand Sheth represented the buyer.

The purchased property includes David’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse.

BBP Partners LLC bought the shopping center for $17 million in 2021.

NS Retail Holdings LLC bought the Best Buy property from BBP Partners for $9.1 million four months later.

Mon Ami Real Estate owns 32 commercial retail centers across the country. The company has purchased over 350 properties across more than 30 states.