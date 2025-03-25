The south Louisiana contractors who nailed safety in 2024

The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance has announced the winners of its 29th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.

GBRIA members nominated a total of 49 companies for the awards, representing more than 251 million hours—or 29,000 years—worked.

Baton Rouge-based Performance Contractors took home the Hal G. Ginn Award for best overall safety performance.

Brown & Root Industrial Services won the Community Service Award, and Cajun Industries and Performance Contractors Inc. each won an Innovation Award.

Other winners are as follows:

General Construction and Maintenance

Division I (195,000-365,000 hours worked): RES Contractors

Division II (1.4 million-7 million hours worked): Turner Industrial Maintenance

Division III (9.6 million-38 million hours worked) : Performance Contractors

Specialty Trade — Environmental

Division I (200,000-3.1 million hours worked): Insight Environmental

Specialty Trade — Soft Craft

Division I (400,000-1 million hours worked): Industrial Specialists

Division II (2.4 million-4.7 million hours worked): BrandSafway

Division III (8.1 million-13 million hours worked): Apache Industrial

Specialty Trade — Hard Craft

Division I (53,000-1.7 million hours worked): PALA Interstate

Division II (4.4 million-7.1 million hours worked): SWAT

Division III (19 million hours worked) : MMR Constructors

Technical Support

Division I (10,000-506,000 hours worked): Precision Inspection Services

Division II (800,000-3.4 million hours worked): IRISNDT

Division III (5.8 million-11.2 million hours worked): Total Safety

The awards program was established in 1996 by the late Hal G. Ginn, then plant manager of DSM Copolymer, to recognize outstanding safety performance by contractors working in GBRIA member industrial facilities.

GBRIA is a nonprofit comprising more than 70 industrial facilities in and around the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metros.