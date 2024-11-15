These six skills are essential for today’s business leaders

Leaders and workers today are dealing with different dynamics in the workplace than before the pandemic thanks to massive technological shifts due to AI and an increase in expectations for flexibility with work.

The Harvard Business Review recently spotlighted six leadership skills that have become essential in today’s workplace.

Leaders today need to exercise emotional aperture—a term coined by Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks, a behavioral scientist at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Emotional aperture is the ability to tune in and understand the emotional dynamics of a team.

“It’s about reading the room, gauging the collective mood, and recognizing the emotional landscape of your team,” Sanchez-Burks says.

Is everyone on the same page, or is there unspoken tension? Is there cohesion, or are there gaps in understanding? Are all voices being heard, or are some perspectives missing?

Read the full story to learn what other skills are needed. A subscription may be required.