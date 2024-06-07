These six incoming laws will increase Gov. Landry’s power

Gov. Jeff Landry will become even more powerful after a massive push to increase his authority and influence over state government, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

In the legislative session, Landry prioritized bills that would increase his control and shield documents about his activities from the public. He put pressure on the Legislature throughout the spring to approve such measures.

While the proposals will serve to empower Landry himself, they will also empower future governors. He has yet to sign all of the legislation but he is expected to do so over the course of the next three weeks.

Read about the bills in question from Louisiana Illuminator.