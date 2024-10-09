These services would be taxed under proposed changes to the state’s tax code

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s proposal to dramatically rewrite the state’s tax code includes significant income tax reductions, with the revenue being primarily replaced by making a temporary .45-cent sales tax permanent and adding sales taxes to services that are currently not taxed, the USA Today network reports.

“This plan will provide immediate increases in take home pay for every Louisiana taxpayer,” Landry said when he announced the plan last week, specifically touting the income tax reductions.

But consumers would face considerable increases in the sales taxes they pay under the concept.

Among the proposed services to be taxed include:

Replacement or installation of a heating or air conditioning unit; replacement or installation of roads, driveways, parking lots, patios, decks and sidewalks; lobbying services; private investigation services; and remodeling services.

Information services furnishing newsletters, tax guides, research publications, financial, investment, circulation, credit, stock market, or bond rating reports, mailing lists, abstracts of title, news clipping services, wire services, scouting reports and surveys; bad check lists and broadcast rating services; subscriptions to genealogical, financial or similar databases.

Social event planning and coordination services and catering services; spa services, massages by massage parlors and steam baths; rental of space for meetings, conventions, short-term business uses, entertainment events, weddings, banquets, parties, and other short-term social events.

Read the article to see the full list.