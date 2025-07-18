These sectors have produced the most jobs in Louisiana over the past year

Baton Rouge’s job market continues its steady climb, adding 1,800 jobs in June 2025 and 4,900 over the past year, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The metro area’s total employment now stands at 434,800 jobs.

Statewide, Louisiana marked its 51st consecutive month of year-over-year job growth—a streak state officials credit to ongoing workforce development and economic diversification efforts. Total nonfarm employment across Louisiana reached 2,001,700 jobs in June, up 22,900 from a year earlier.

Private sector hiring remains a key driver, adding 20,000 jobs over the past year. Industries seeing the most growth include private education and health services (+13,000 jobs), leisure and hospitality (+4,700), and government (+2,900).

Despite the gains, Louisiana’s unemployment rate edged up to 4.5% in June, slightly higher than last year’s 4.2%.

Baton Rouge was one of the state’s top-performing metros in June, with only New Orleans seeing larger annual gains.

See the full release.