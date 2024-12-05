These products could become pricier with tariffs added

President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could lead to higher prices for everyday goods, including electronics, clothing, toys, food and vehicles, The Washington Post reports.

Tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada and 10% on Chinese goods would impact a significant portion of the $3.1 trillion U.S. import market.

China, the largest source of consumer goods, supplies items like cellphones and toys, which could see price hikes. Industries are warning that these higher costs would be passed to consumers. For example, The Consumer Technology Association, modeling an earlier tariff proposal from Trump, said that smartphones could cost about $213 more.

The grocery aisle would also feel the effect, as Mexico supplies over $9 billion worth of vegetables and $11 billion in fruit and juices annually.

Auto parts and vehicles from Canada and Mexico, worth $173 billion last year, would also become pricier. The tariffs may prompt U.S. manufacturers to adapt strategies, potentially producing simpler car models to offset increased costs.

Read the full article.