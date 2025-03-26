These hometown companies made a national Top Workplaces list 

Three businesses with Baton Rouge headquarters gained national recognition by making it to the USA Today Top Workplaces 2025 list.

Benny’s Car Wash and Valluzzo Companies were both featured on the list for the first time. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers was ranked No. 29 on the list―its third time being recognized as a top place to work by USA Today. Since Todd Graves founded the chicken finger restaurant in 1996, the brand has quickly expanded across the U.S., opening 118 new restaurants in 2024 and expanding to a team of more than 65,000 crew members.

Benny’s, a family-owned company established in 1951, has been on the rise for years. It was named Business Report’s Company of the Year in 2023 for businesses with 250 or more employees and placed second in the same category in 2024.

“We’re here for Baton Rouge,” Justin Alford, co-owner of Benny’s Car Wash says. “I’m born and raised here. Our whole family is. The more success we have in Baton Rouge, the better. Louisiana is one of the only states in the Southeast to have lost population. That bothers me. I’m tired of seeing young kids move away, and we have so much to offer here. Any kind of positive recognition we get for our city to keep young people and businesses coming here, that’s a win-win.”

Valluzzo Companies, established in 2010 by John, Nicholas and Michael Valluzzo, owns more than 80 McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The family-owned company was featured on Business Report’s Top 100 Private Companies list in 2020, reporting $159.57 million in revenue in 2019.

“We’ve seen crew members rise to become vice presidents, thanks to the investment we’ve made in training, development and leadership growth,” John, Nicholas and Michael Valluzzo tell Daily Report in a joint statement. “This recognition is a milestone that reminds us to keep putting people first and building a workplace where every individual can grow and thrive.”

In all, 17 businesses with Louisiana headquarters made it on the 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces list. Outside of the Capital Region, businesses were featured from Harahan, New Orleans, Mandeville, Schriever, Covington, Metairie and Slidell.