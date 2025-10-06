These Baton Rouge developments were honored by the Growth Coalition 

The Baton Rouge Growth Coalition honored 11 Baton Rouge-area developments last week with Good Growth Awards.
Held every two years, the Good Growth Awards recognize professionals in the development profession who are “raising the bar” of development in the Capital Region.
Here are this year’s winners:
Commercial retail office:
- Court to Table
- Tsunami
- Rouses No. 86
Governmental/institutional:
- EBRPSS Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts
Industrial
- Rivermark 185 phase one
Rehab
- Tilt office
Multifamily, market and affordable
- Reserve at Joor Place
- Cypress at Ardendale
Residential
- A townhouse reimagined
- Whitehaven residence
People’s choice
- The Retreat at Quarters Lake
At the event, the late Melvin Lee “Kip” Holden was also awarded the Heritage Award, represented by his son Kip Holden Jr. and his sister. The Quality of Life Award was presented to Julie Terrell of Attic Trash & Treasure, along with pledged donations from the attendees.