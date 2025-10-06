These Baton Rouge developments were honored by the Growth Coalition 

The Baton Rouge Growth Coalition honored 11 Baton Rouge-area developments last week with Good Growth Awards.

Held every two years, the Good Growth Awards recognize professionals in the development profession who are “raising the bar” of development in the Capital Region.

Here are this year’s winners:

Commercial retail office:

Court to Table

Tsunami

Rouses No. 86

Governmental/institutional:

EBRPSS Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts

Industrial

Rivermark 185 phase one

Rehab

Tilt office

Multifamily, market and affordable

Reserve at Joor Place

Cypress at Ardendale

Residential

A townhouse reimagined

Whitehaven residence

People’s choice

The Retreat at Quarters Lake

At the event, the late Melvin Lee “Kip” Holden was also awarded the Heritage Award, represented by his son Kip Holden Jr. and his sister. The Quality of Life Award was presented to Julie Terrell of Attic Trash & Treasure, along with pledged donations from the attendees.