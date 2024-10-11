These are the books Capital Region executives are reading to stay ahead

Amid a relentless whirlwind of board meetings, strategic pivots, and market analyses, the most impactful revelations often come not from a quarterly report but from the pages of a great book.

In its latest issue, Business Report features a collection of reading recommendations from Capital Region executives aimed at the C-suite leader who knows that continuous learning is the key to staying ahead.

For example, Kristin Wall, president and CEO of LWCC, points to Deep Purpose, by Ranjay Gulati, as her favorite read.

“The book helps you understand your ‘why,’ or your purpose, so you have a consistent compass or North Star to guide you through life and business tradeoffs, putting you in a much better position for balanced decision-making,” Wall says.

So grab a cup of coffee, settle into your favorite chair and crack open one of these faves for inspiration.