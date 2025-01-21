These airlines have grounded flights at BTR

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Tuesday announced that American, Delta and United have altered their flight schedules at BTR due to the winter storm.

American, Delta and United have canceled all flights on Tuesday. American has canceled three of its kickoff flights Wednesday morning and United has canceled its first two flights Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday that continues through midnight Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing for much of the week, creating hazardous conditions that could affect operations at BTR and other regional airports.

The airport is working closely with airline partners and on-site agencies to maintain safe operations and has crews on-site 24/7 for the deicing of major runways and taxiways.

Travelers are encouraged to contact airlines directly for the latest updates.