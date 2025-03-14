There’s a new owner of this Corporate Boulevard office building

A three-story office building on Corporate Boulevard near Park Plaza Drive has been sold.

5551 Corporate LLC purchased the property from River Regional Properties III LLC for $10 and other considerations, according to a transaction filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

Will Adams and Kelly Morgan of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate brokered the sale for the seller. Fabian Edwards of Elifin Realty represented the buyer.

The 51,920-square-foot building is located at 5551 Corporate Boulevard. Morgan tells Daily Report the building has been vacant since the end of last year due to a fire.

Business filings list Charles Landry as the registered agent and manager of the buyer.

Landry could not be reached before this morning’s publication deadline.