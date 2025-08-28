The US economy saw stronger growth in Q2 than initially thought

Thanks to consumers who stepped up their spending despite jitters over President Donald Trump’s trade war, the U.S. economy’s rebound in the second quarter of 2025 was stronger than previously reported, CNN reports.

GDP, which measures all the goods and services produced in the economy, registered an annualized rate of 3.3% from April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That’s up from its initial estimate of 3%.

The latest estimate shows that the economy rebounded sharply from the 0.5% decline seen in the first quarter of this year.

