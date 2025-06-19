The University Lakes project clears major hurdle

Though heavy equipment and overgrown shorelines may suggest otherwise, officials say the $75 million University Lakes Project remains on track, 225 writes.

The first phase of dredging of City Park Lake and Lake Erie is now complete, and construction has begun on the long-awaited May Street bridge—a two-lane span with 14-foot protected pathways for pedestrians and cyclists. The redesigned corridor will connect City Park and University lakes and aims to improve traffic flow and safety at Dalrymple and East Lakeshore.

May Street closed June 4 and will remain off-limits to cars and pedestrians until the project’s anticipated completion in August 2026, posing a challenge for LSU football season traffic.

Native landscaping is also set to be installed by fall, replacing overgrowth with iris, marsh grasses and perennials designed to filter runoff. Officials say water quality in City Park Lake has already improved, offering a glimpse of the long-term benefits still to come.

