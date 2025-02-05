The top 10 residential sales recorded in East Baton Rouge Parish last year

It was a good year for the area’s high-end residential real estate market in 2024. So good, that the year’s publicly recorded most expensive home sale came in at $6.75 million, nearly 70% higher than the $4 million deal that topped the list in 2023.

But, as Business Report features in its latest issue, 2024 didn’t come without obstacles.

“I think everything was much harder because it was an election year … and the uncertainty around the interest rates,” real estate agent Quita Cutrer of Burns & Co. says. “Insurance was our biggest problem with all the insurance companies leaving the state. We had a lot of little obstacles last year that we didn’t have the year before.”

One trend Cutrer noticed was the increase in off-market sales. She says she had four such sales last year, ranging from $1.6 million to $3 million. One reason for the spike in off-market activity was a lack of inventory. Agents were looking elsewhere besides the MLS.

Read the full story, send comments to editors@businessreport.com.