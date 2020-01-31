The therapist will now see you at your office

A growing number of employers are bringing in therapists for counseling on-site, the Wall Street Journal reports.

One-third of large employers—those with 5,000 or more employees—plan to offer on-site behavioral health counseling this year, up from one-quarter in 2019 and less than one-fifth in 2018, according to a survey from the Business Group on Health.

In the past, discussion of mental health issues at the office was uncommon, with workers expected to leave their personal struggles at home. But today, that’s changing. In part, that’s because of a broadening of the popular understanding of what “mental health” really means, and it’s also a reflection of a changing workplace, with younger workers being more comfortable talking about their struggles.

Health care experts and human resources executives say that in-house counseling can save time and money and boost workers’ resilience and productivity, as well as their overall health and well-being. Read the full story.