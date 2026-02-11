The strange saga of Louisiana’s missing cypress treasure

A long-missing piece of Louisiana history has sparked a growing tug-of-war over where it belongs—if it’s ever found, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

An ancient 20-foot cypress plank once displayed at the state Capitol vanished years ago and was last known to be in the office of former House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, who now faces felony theft charges while maintaining he doesn’t know what happened to it.

As the search continues, Livingston Parish history advocates are staking a formal claim, arguing the tree was harvested locally and should return home.

The effort highlights how murky land records, centuries of shifting governance and even a courthouse fire complicate questions of ownership. Beyond the legal puzzle, the case underscores the cultural value of Louisiana’s timber legacy and the broader question of who gets to steward shared history when official institutions decline responsibility.

