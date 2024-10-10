The state’s tax burden will be redistributed in Gov. Landry’s plan

While the chief proponent of Gov. Jeff Landry’s plan to reform Louisiana’s tax structure is promoting what he says are some of its more progressive aspects, some critics say the overall plan would benefit the wealthy at the expense of regular Louisiana taxpayers, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Louisiana’s richest residents would pay a larger share of the state’s income tax under the proposal, state Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson says, but the overall amount would still be less than what they currently pay. It’s among the specifics Nelson laid out Tuesday to the members of the House Ways & Means Committee.

Under Landry’s proposal, the richest 10% of Louisiana taxpayers will pay 61% of all the state’s income tax revenue. They currently pay about 55%, Nelson says. Additionally, the poorest 20% of taxpayers in the state will pay nothing in income tax. That category includes about one-third of Louisiana’s senior citizens, he says.

The core of the proposed tax overhaul includes eliminating Louisiana’s three graduated income tax brackets that currently max out with a 4.25% rate and replacing them with a single flat tax rate of 3.5% on all income. The flat tax would be paired with a much higher $12,500 standard individual deduction, up from $4,500.

Under a flat tax system, the standard deduction becomes the primary mechanism to reduce or remove the tax burden that otherwise shifts onto the lowest earners with a flat tax.

The state’s corporate income tax would follow suit with a 3.5% flat rate, down from a maximum 7.5% graduated rate. Such a tax cut would give Louisiana the second lowest corporate rate in the country, Nelson says.

Although the rich would pay a larger percentage of the state’s total income tax collections, all taxpayers would have lower income tax bills under the plan, he contends.

