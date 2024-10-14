The state of Louisiana’s auto insurance crisis

Louisiana’s auto insurance rates―consistently among the highest in the nation―continues to be a concern for both residents and lawmakers, The Center Square reports.

Tim Temple, the commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Insurance, recently testified before the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee, expressing eagerness to tackle the issues in the upcoming legislative session.

Temple highlighted the issue of minimal auto insurance coverage, which currently affects around 875,000 of the 2.1 million active policies in Louisiana.

Minimal coverage policies can also contribute to an increase in overall claims. When drivers with insufficient coverage are involved in accidents, injured parties may sue to recover costs that exceed the insurance payout. The result is more legal disputes and claims against underinsured drivers, adding to the strain on the insurance system and driving premiums even higher.

