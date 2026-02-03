The Shaw Group plans to add 200-plus jobs at its Walker manufacturing facility

The Shaw Group plans to more than double the workforce at its Walker manufacturing facility in Livingston Parish, creating 209 new jobs and retaining 165 existing positions as demand grows for industrial fabrication services, Louisiana Economic Development announced on Tuesday.

The expansion is expected to generate an average salary of $62,831, about 40% higher than the parish average wage, according to LED.

The workforce growth will take place at the company’s pipe fabrication and specialty services facility on Sunland Drive, which supports large-scale industrial projects tied to power generation, oil and gas, and data center development across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

Hiring is expected to begin immediately, with recruitment supported by LED FastStart workforce training services. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s High Impact Jobs program.