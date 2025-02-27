The Senate is repealing this Biden-era oil and gas rule 

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to repeal a new U.S. fee on methane emissions from oil and gas producers, sending the measure to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature, Bloomberg reports.

The repeal, which would be a boon to oil and gas producers, abandons a Biden administration incentive to control releases of a potent greenhouse gas.

The White House declined to comment on Trump’s intentions for the measure, though he has fiercely criticized Biden administration oil and gas regulations as too burdensome on the industry.

The U.S. energy industry faces $560 million in fines this year for continuing methane leaks, according to Environmental Protection Agency projections, though the amount is forecast to fall as companies fix leaks and adjust production processes. Critics say the overall cost of complying with the regulation would likely be much higher.

