The SEC is concerned about private equity in accounting firms. Here’s why

A wave of midsize accounting firms has been welcoming private equity into their bloodstream. For the top accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the deals present a number of risks, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Several midsize audit and consulting firms in the U.S. have been selling stakes, both large and small, to outside investors, often to boost funds for technology and talent.

As accountants and regulators continue to question whether the independence of auditors can be preserved under new buyers, SEC chief accountant Paul Munter tells the WSJ that the deals must not result in a significant culture shift away from its focus on audit quality.

The SEC is set to gain new leadership soon as President-elect Donald Trump named Paul Atkins to succeed Gary Gensler as chair. With the shift, industry observers expect major changes at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

