The SBA is unveiling new credit lines up to $5M for small businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration plans to unveil in the coming months new government-backed credit lines of up to $5 million for small businesses, CNBC reports.

SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman told CNBC that the agency launching a working capital pilot program designed to be more attractive to both lenders and borrowers than the agency’s existing products.

“An ongoing challenge for small businesses who are trying to go after that contract, perhaps to help us rebuild infrastructure … or a manufacturing facility that’s trying to expand its orders, is being able to have working capital to deliver against that,” Guzman says.

The project goes along with the SBA’s ongoing efforts to broaden its flagship lending program. Through its 7(a) loan program, the SBA provides guaranties to lenders to encourage them to extend loans to small business owners. That program backed more than 57,000 loans worth $27.5 billion last year, a 7% increase from 2022.

Read the full story.