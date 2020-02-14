The Rug Place on Siegen closing

After 22 years, The Rug Place on Siegen, next to The Ambrosia Bakery on Siegen Lane, is shutting its doors.

In a mailed flyer, owner Yvonne Kelleher says she’s retiring to spend more time with family and friends and to travel.

“I’m going to have plenty of time to fish,” Kelleher says.

The business’s last day of operation will be in the late spring or early summer, depending on when Kelleher can sell off the remaining inventory, she told Daily Report this morning. The business employs two full-time and two part-time employees.

The imminent closure hasn’t been announced on the business’s Facebook, although its hours were updated on the social media site earlier this week. The flyer advertises a three-day sale for Valentine’s Day weekend, “prior to our announcement to the public.”

According to The Rug Place’s website, Baton Rouge was one of two remaining store locations. There remaining location is in Flowood, Mississippi, which is separately owned and will remain open.

The 7,800-square-foot building is also up for sale and is listed online for nearly $1.3 million.