The rise of the Creole cottage as an icon of Cajun country architecture

Only in Louisiana do people seek 200-year-old homes with potential ghosts as their roommates. In Acadiana, many families treasure their historic homes and the unique quirks and salvaged materials that come with them.

Creole cottages or Acadian-style homes are popular throughout Louisiana, but especially in the Acadiana region, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“If it’s done right, people love Acadian style,” real-estate agent Charlie Baudoin of brokerage Latter & Blum in Lafayette tells the newspaper. “It’s important to have real materials,” though he acknowledged that authentic materials “are hard to come by.”

Baudoin is listing a 2.5-acre estate in Lafayette overlooking the Vermillion River for $1.95 million. It was built in 1951 with architectural details like reclaimed bricks, tongue-and-groove ceilings and cypress beams.

In Prairieville, listing agent Natasha Engel of Keller Williams Red Stick Partners in Baton Rouge listed a $2.495 million property built in 1980 with a four-bedroom main house that boasts cypress ceiling beams, wide-plank pine floors and a handcrafted mantel. Its brick kitchen floors are comprised of materials salvaged from a New Orleans convent dating back to 1840. The property also includes a garage apartment and guesthouse.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, the enduring appreciation for Louisiana’s rich history, the allure of homes with unique stories, and the value placed on salvaged materials continue to drive locals to invest in Creole cottages and Acadian-style homes. Read the full story.