The Reimagine Women’s Center is being reimagined 

Chisolu Isiadinso, founder and CEO of Forever A Dreamher, is partnering with Reimagine Women’s Center Business Resource & Innovation Hub to rebrand and revamp the facility.

Isiadinso is collaborating with the center to introduce new services and programming, facilitate new local business partnerships and update its workspaces. Forever A Dreamher, a podcast and community for women in business, will begin operating from The Reimagine Women’s Center this year.

“Forever A Dreamher was a digital hub,” Isiadinso says. “This gives us a chance to merge the digital component to now having physical programming for those needing hands-on help.”

New workforce development, financial planning, grant writing workshops, mental health and business events will begin rolling out in March for Women’s History Month. Every event will include free childcare. The center will also partner with Capital Area United Way to supply free feminine hygiene products for women and families.

As part of its rebranding, the 10,400 square-foot center plans to beautify its podcast studio and dedicated coworking spaces. The podcast studio will reopen in March and the workspaces will be upgraded by April. It also intends to transform an office space into a media and photography room slated to open in the summer.