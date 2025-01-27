The reasoning behind Barn Hill Preserve’s rebrand as Magnolia Wilds

Barn Hill Preserve, a wildlife preserve in East Feliciana Parish, has rebranded as Magnolia Wilds.

Established in 2012, the facility is primarily known for offering visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of animals through guided tours.

Director Hunter Hullett tells Daily Report that the rebrand is intended to reflect how much the business has grown in recent years. Most notably, a 32-acre zipline park called Magnolia Ridge was introduced in 2020, and an 11-acre safari park was introduced late last year.

“We felt that we needed a rebrand to better represent what we are as a facility and the amount of growth we’ve seen, particularly in the past few years,” Hullett says.

According to Hullett, Magnolia Wilds is also working toward becoming more affordable than Barn Hill Preserve has been historically.

The facility’s animal encounter tours—which have now been rebranded as Wild Discovery Tours—currently cost about $50 per person. Hullett says the goal is to get that price down to about $20 per person as part of an effort to make the facility more accessible to all.

John Ligon remains the facility’s owner.