The real estate industry is reeling after its worst spring season in 13 years

The U.S. housing market just suffered its slowest spring season since 2012, as economic anxiety sidelined buyers despite falling mortgage rates and more homes on the market, Bloomberg writes.

The usual spring surge never materialized, as fears over tariffs, AI, and broader economic instability spooked would-be buyers. Contracts for home sales hit a 12-year low from April through June, according to Redfin.

Meanwhile, sellers are pulling listings, tightening supply and preventing prices from collapsing. The outlook remains grim: Affordability is at its worst since the 1980s, and higher-for-longer interest rates have crushed hopes of refinancing later.

In boomtowns like Las Vegas, inventory is surging while sales plunge. Even once-hot coastal markets are cooling, agents say. While some predict a mild summer rebound, economists warn it’ll be limited.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.